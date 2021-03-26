Man who stole a life ring from Derry's Craigavon Bridge ordered to do 80 hours community service

A man convicted today of stealing a life ring from Craigavon Bridge in Derry has been ordered to complete 80 hours of community service.

Rhys Nash, who is 22 years-old and from Glenowen Park in the city, admitted stealing a life ring belonging to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute on December 11 last year.

Derry Magistrates Court was told that on the night in question police received a call around 4am about a man who had been seen lifting a life ring from Craigavon Bridge.

The man had also been seen taking down a Covid-19 poster on Abercorn Road.

Officers observed Nash with the life ring and the poster near the junction of Abercorn Road and Bishop Street.

When he was spoken to by police, Nash became 'aggressive' and started resisting police as they tried to restrain him.

He was eventually arrested and taken to Strand Road.

While changing into custody clothes, a small bag containing cannabis fell from his pocket.

The court was told that when interviewed later that day in relation to the offences, Nash said he had been drinking earlier in the day but could not remember where he had been.

He admitted putting the life ring around his neck and taking it from the bridge.

He said this was 'not something he would normally do' and he felt 'terrible' because he had known people who had drowned in the river.

He told police the cannabis was for his own use.

Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, described his client's actions as 'stupid, idiotic, drunken' behaviour.

Mr MacDermott said that after he had sobered up, Nash had made full admissions to police and expressed his 'shame' at his actions.

The judge said that the offences committed by Nash 'harm' the local community.

“Stealing the life ring in particular was stupid and reckless and could have been extremely dangerous had anybody been in the river that night,” she said.

The judge said the 'most appropriate' thing was for Nash to 'put something back into the community'.

He was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service as a 'direct alternative' to a jail sentence.