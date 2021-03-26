Council opens £1m Grant Programme

Mid Ulster District Council has earmarked nearly £1M in grant funding for local community and voluntary groups. Online applications will open on Thursday 1 April and close again on Wednesday 5 May.

The funding will provide financial support for a range of activity from sports, arts and culture, community development and good relations projects.

The Festive Lights Fund will be initiated in August and grants for events and festivals (Community Local Festival Grant and Strategic Event Grant) are currently on hold as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Grants will be available in:

• Small Sports Development

• Sports Capital Development

• Strategic Sports Development

• Sports Representative Individuals/Teams (rolling programme*)

• Community Venues

• Strategic Community Development

• Strategic Arts & Culture Development

• Good Relations - shared space and cross community delivery (rolling programme*)

• Decade of Anniversaries Shared Commemorations

• Discretionary Grant

• Small Arts, Culture, Heritage & Community – to include such activities as; community litter picks, environmental planting, community projects, and cultural and heritage projects and celebrations.

To apply online, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/ grants. Before completing an application, please read through the Grant Aid Guidance document available online and contact the designated Council support officer for more information.

Speaking about the investment, the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan said,

“Once again the Council is reinforcing its commitment to community and voluntary groups in the district by providing substantial funding, illustrating the strength and importance of the sector in our district. With a pot of nearly £1M available to our community and voluntary sector this year, there is the potential for some fantastic projects to be completed across the district that could make a huge difference to our local communities.

“I would encourage any groups interested in applying to do so online. I look forward to seeing the fantastic work that will take place across the district as a result.”

The Good Relations funding is made possible by The Northern Ireland Executive Office.

For advice or further information contact the Council’s community development service on 03000 132 132, E: communitydevelopment@ midulstercouncil.org.