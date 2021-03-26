Thornhill College and St Columb's College in Derry announce they will not be using the 'transfer test' to admit pupils in 2022

Two of Derry's four grammar schools today announced that they will not be using the 'transfer test' to admit new pupils in 2022

All four local grammar schools – Thornhill College, St Columb's College, Foyle Collge and Lumen Christi College – had already scrapped plans for the academic selection for new admissions this year because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

This morning, however, Thornhill College and St Columb's College said they will also not be using the 'transfer test' next year.

In a joint statement, the two schools said their Boards of Governors have 'reflected carefully upon the continuing impact of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the considerable disruption that this has had on our local community and in particular on the education of pupils currently in Primary 6'.

“These young people have faced a year of unprecedented challenge which has undoubtedly had a significant impact on mental and emotional well-being.

“There is also no guarantee that disruption might not continue into the first term of the 2021-2022 school year when these pupils are in Primary 7.

“In response to these exceptional circumstances, and with a desire to provide a degree of certainty to those young people who would wish to attend our schools, the Boards of Governors and Principals of both schools have agreed that they will not use academic criteria for admission to Year 8 in September 2022.

“This decision has been communicated to the Minister and we are awaiting his response,” schools' statement added.