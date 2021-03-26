Derry teenager campaigning for better detox facilities takes her case to Western Trust bosses

A Derry teenager campaigning for a detox centre in the city has met with the chief executive of the Western Trust to discuss her aims.

Tamzin White's mother, Louise, died earlier this year as a result of alochol addiction at the age of only 40.

Other members of Tamzin's family have also died from addiction.

In honour of them, eighteen-year-old Tamzin has launched a campaign for the creation of a local detox centre to help those fighting addictions.

Yesterday, she met Western Trust chief executive, Doctor Anne Killgallen, and another senior Trust representatives.

Tamzin was accompanied at the meeting by Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Karen Mullan and Emmet Doyle, an Aontu councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Mullan said the members of the Trust's management team listened to Tamzin's requests and her mum's experience accessing addiction services, and their experience overall as a family.

“They have agreed to look at the experience of Tamzin’s mum and will follow up to inform the wider community on services available.

“Derry needs more than what we currently have when it comes to detox and addiction services.

“I have every confidence that Tamzin will help improve the current situation, and I will be helping and supporting her in whatever way I can, every step of the way.”