Derry primary school creates a new 'Sunshine Corridor' for its pupils

A Derry primary school has created a new 'Sunshine Corridor' for its pupils.

Model Primary School says the corridor had proved a 'huge hit' with pupils.

The corridor is made up of several colourful artworks, including one about the solar system.

As well as learning, some of the artwork gives the pupils to have a bit of fun while they make their way around the school.

The local school has thanked one of its parents, John Mc Daid, for the design of the corridor.