New study reveals that many young Protestants now feel 'more welcome' living in Derry

A new study has revealed a huge increase in the number of young people from a Protestant background who 'feel welcome' in Derry.

The study, which was carried out on behalf of the Londonderry Bands Forum, interviewed more than 400 people from the Protestant community in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area to find out their views on a wide range of issues.

A similar study was carried out in 2005 in conjunction with Queen's University and the University of Ulster.

When compared to the 2005 findings, the new study shows a 49% increase in the number of Protestants under the age of 24 who 'feel welcome throughout the city/town in which they live'.

The study also shows that members of the local Protestant community now feel more comfortable visiting Derry's city centre.

In 2005, 26% of respondents said that they would not go to Guildhall Square. In the new study, this figure has fallen to 4%.

The percentage of people who say they feel comfortable visiting Foyle Street has witnessed a similar decline from 34% to 9%.

The new study highlights that the Peace Bridge and the bringing of Protestant cultural events to the cityside has 'had an evident impact on cross-city mobility'.

The new report will be launched next Monday.

As part of the launch, there were will also be live panel discussion on the issues raised in the research.

The discussion will be chaired by Paul McFadden and will involve co-authors of the report, Brian Dougherty and Professor Pete Shirlow, along with Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton and Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson.

The report was commissioned by the local council under the SEUPB Peace IV programme 4.1; Building Positive Relations to produce the report.

Mr Dougherty said the report seeks to provide an evidence-based rationale behind the 'lack of community engagement in good relations work' from the Protestant community in the council area.

“Through 300 household surveys in 3 specific communities, Nelson Drive, Artigarvan/Magheramson/Slievekirk, 21 interviews and 10 focus groups over 400 people have fed into the consultation process, including local residents, political parties, decision-makers and statutory organisations.

“The research focused on PUL community attitudes around; engagement; identity and politics; community relations; peace-building and political change; and the living environment. The report also aims to provide positive solutions and actions for consideration by policy makers, stakeholders, local communities and interested parties.”

Londonderry Bands Forum chairperson, Kenny McFarland, welcomed the research.

“We at the Bands Forum believe that we are progressive in our thinking and have taken the lead in many aspects of community development and cultural integration in the city, now for over a decade.

“We felt it was timely to revisit attitudes towards cultural expression and identity in the North-West.

“We had a sense that in certain respects many in the Council area, be they decision-makers, the movers and shakers, the business community and others had become invisible to Protestant concerns and that many within the Protestant community where content to remain invisible.

“I think that this study is an important and timely reminder that we can no longer afford to take our eye off the ball.”

Derek Moore, vice-chair of the forum, said they were aware that the local Protestant community has a wide range of opinions on a 'multitude of issues'.

“The only problem we have had in the past is that we were content to discuss these issues between ourselves, but not with wider society,” said Mr Moore.

“This research has given a wide range of people from a PUL background the chance to contribute their opinions to the council area in which they live, and indeed gives a possible snapshot of the PUL thinking that maybe exists in Northern Ireland as a whole.

“It is hoped that given the thought and process that has been taken in the construction of the surveys and collection of the data that the research is used to inform future thinking at a decision-making level.”

Monday's discussion can be watched on the Londonderry Bands Forum's Facebook and Youtube pages.