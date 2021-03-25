Person rescued from the River Foyle in Derry earlier today

A person was rescued from the River Foyle in Derry today.

A spokesperson for the Foyle Search and Rescue charity said they were tasked by the PSNI earlier following reports a person had entered the water.

The FSR spokesperson said: "Our Emergency Response Team responded with a mobile Unit, 2 boats and a jetski plus a support team at base.

"The person was located and rescued being transferred onward to Hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Appreciation to all FSR volunteers & staff for their quick response along with the PSNI, CCTV & NIAS.

"FSR also appreciate the members of the public who contacted us by phone and understand that this rescue was witnessed by a large group of onlookers.

"If you have been effected by this and need support, help or to just speak to someone please find some useful contact numbers below."



Lifeline 08088088000

Samaritans 116123

CCIS 02871262300