Council to ask human rights organisations to investigate complaints about police operation in Derry

Police vehicles pictured in Ballymagowan last week.
Derry City and Strabane District Council today agreed to ask two human rights organisations to investigate recent PSNI operations in the Creggan area of Derry.
Police have been accused of using 'heavy-handed' tactics during a major search operation in the Ballymagowan area of Creggan last week.
Three men were arrested during the operation and have subsequently appeared in court.
However, local politicians and community workers have criticised the behaviour of police officers during last week's operation.
Footage posted on social media showed officers restraining a woman on the ground.
There were also allegations that other members of the public were attacked by police officers.
The PSNI claimed that 'sinister' elements linked to dissident republicans had 'manipulated' local youths into attacking police and disrupting the search activity.
The matter was today discussed at the local council's monthly meeting.
Independent councillor Sean Carr proposed that the council write to the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission and the Committee on the Administration of Justice asking them to investigate complaints made in relation to the Creggan operation about 'inappropriate police tactics against women and vulnerable children'.
Cllr Carr's motion was passed with the support of 31 councillors.
Six DUP councillors voted against the motion, while the two Ulster Unionist councillors on the council abstained from the vote.
Earlier in the meeting, Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle had put forward a separate motion in connection with the recent events in Creggan.
His proposal stated that the council condemns the 'aggressive and militaristic' policing tactics and 'demands an end to their use'.
Cllr Doyle's proposal also asked that the PSNI District Commander be asked to come to the council and 'be held accountable for the actions of those under his command'.
His proposal was passed after 24 of the 39 councillors at the meeting voted in support of it.
Fifteen councillors, including DUP, UUP, People Before Profit representatives and five independent councillors, voted against Cllr Doyle's proposal.
