Civic buildings in Derry to be lit up in memory of Lyra McKee on the anniversary of her death

Local council agrees to request from partner and friends of the murdered writer

Priest tells killers of Lyra McKee: Admit the truth and face justice for what you have done

A tribute to Lyra McKee which was left on the Creggan street where she died.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

Civic buildings in Derry will be lit up next month in memory of Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old writer was shot dead while observing a riot in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18, 2019.

The so-called 'New IRA' admitted responsibility for killing the young Belfast woman who had been living in Derry for several months prior to her death.

Lyra's death led to a wave of revulsion and large public demonstrations were held in protest at the continued campaign of dissident republicans.

One man has been charged with her murder.

Next month will mark the second anniversary of Lyra's murder.

Speaking at today's monthly meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council, the council's Mayor, Brian Tierney, said he had been contacted by Lyra's partner, Sara Canning, and her friends to request that local civic buildings be lit up on April 18 next month to mark the second anniversary of her death.

Cllr Tierney said he was happy to agree to the request.

