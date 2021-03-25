Derry's food bank is now staying open longer to help as many people as possible

The Foyle Foodbank is increasing its opening hours in a bid to help more people.

The food bank has been a lifeline for many people during the pandemic.

Volunteers at the centre have been delivering food parcels throughout the local area on a daily basis.

The food bank is now extending the opening hours of its base at Springtown.

The centre will be open, Monday to Friday, from 11am to 3pm for anyone in need of support.

A Foyle Foodbank spokesperson said they were pleased to be able to open for longer.

"This is to allow those in crisis within the city a greater opportunity to get to the Foyle Foodbank and get the support needed."