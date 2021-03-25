Education Minister opens new-look arts centre in Derry

The newly-refurbished Studio 2 Youth and Community Arts Centre at Skeoge in Derry was officially opened yesterday by Education Minister Peter Weir.

The occasion saw the launch of a new 250-plus seat auditorium and multi-functional space at Studio 2 and marked the completion of the Department of Education’s Voluntary Youth Capital Funding Scheme of 2016 which provided capital grants across the voluntary youth sector in Northern Ireland to allow successful organisations to invest in refurbishment, extend or rebuild premises.

Mr Weir said the refurbishment would benefit the young people of the Ballyarnett area.

He added: “These facilities provide young people with a safe and friendly environment to develop their own individual skills, which will in turn improve their own abilities within the local community. The education of young people can be greatly enhanced through informal learning opportunities provided by youth work.

“Voluntary Youth Capital Schemes such as the Community Arts Centre, demonstrate my commitment to enhance the delivery and performance of youth work and improve the lives of young people, in particular those most at risk and vulnerable.”

Oliver Green, GSCAs artistic director, said: “Greater Shantallow Community Arts are delighted to celebrate our wonderful new space that the investment from the Department of Education’s Voluntary Youth Capital Scheme has allowed, but also to celebrate some of the amazing achievements of the young people from our communities over the past 21 years that we have had the privilege working with.

“The bright new vibrant space is capable of seating 250-300 and will perfectly compliment, the theatre, function rooms, dance studios, plaza, exterior garden, and cafe space that Studio 2 has to offer and provides significant step forward in GSCA’s future expansive capital plans to create the North of Ireland's largest and most inclusive Community Arts Centre.”

Noirin McKinney, director of arts development at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland said thanks to dedicated new art spaces, such as Studio 2, young people would be able to take part in a 'truly fantastic' range of arts activities, workshops and classes for many years to come.

“For some, these positive experiences will be their very first introduction to the arts. We very much hope that the creative skills they learn will be carried with them for the rest of their lives.”

Studio 2 Youth and Community Arts Centre is the brainchild of Greater Shantallow Community Arts, a charity arts organisation that originated in 1999 and has gone from strength to strength being the focal point for youth work and youth arts development, not only in the Greater Shantallow area, but right across the city and the North West.