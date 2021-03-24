Derry student's stunning artwork wins major competition

Contact
Eimear's artwork.
A stunning artwork by a Derry student has won a major competition.
Eimear Doherty, a pupil at St Cecilia's College, was tonight chosen as the overall winner in the Credit Union Art Competition 2020.
The prestigious competition has been running for 37 years and is regarded as one of the most important art competitions for young people in Ireland.
Well done Eimear.
