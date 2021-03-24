Vandals target the site of a new community centre in Derry

Contact
Vandals have been targeting the site of a new community centre in Derry.
Construction work on Shantallow Community Centre is nearing completion.
The new centre will replace the long-established centre in the area which was demolished last year.
The construction of the centre is being seen as massive boost for the Shantallow community.
However, in recent weeks, there have been a number of vandalism incidents around the new building.
A spokesperson for Shantallow Community Centre said that since boards came down around the construction site there have incidents of children climbing fences and causing damage in the site.
Some of the young people have also written on wet plaster on the new walls.
The spokesperson asked parents in the area to speak to their children about the importance of the new community centre.
“Can all parents please explain to their children that this centre is built for them – for our community.”
