Man jailed for 'disgraceful' behaviour in Derry's Guildhall Square yesterday

A man was today jailed for 'disgraceful' behaviour in Derry's Guildhall Square yesterday.

Liam Carlin, who is 31 years-old, was arrested shortly after 5pm yesterday when police tried to move a group of street drinkers at Guildhall Square.

Derry Magistrates Court was told that Carlin was one of five people drinking in the area.

They were approached by police officers and asked to move on as the city centre is an alcohol-free zone.

Four of the group did so, but the court was told that Carlin became abusive to the officers.

He then threw a glass bottle and was arrested.

His defence solicitor said that Carlin was an 'on-street drinker' who had a 'life-long history of addiction'.

He added that Carlin was currently living at temporary accommodation in the city.

The judge said that yesterday's incident would have been 'frightening' for anyone who had witnessed it and described Carlin's behaviour as 'disgraceful'.

The judge put in place two suspended sentences imposed on Carlin and he was sentenced to a total of four months in prison.