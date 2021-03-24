Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Man jailed for 'disgraceful' behaviour in Derry's Guildhall Square yesterday

Guildhall

Carlin was arrested at Guildhall Square yesterday.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A man was today jailed for 'disgraceful' behaviour in Derry's Guildhall Square yesterday.

Liam Carlin, who is 31 years-old, was arrested shortly after 5pm yesterday when police tried to move a group of street drinkers at Guildhall Square.

Derry Magistrates Court was told that Carlin was one of five people drinking in the area.

They were approached by police officers and asked to move on as the city centre is an alcohol-free zone.

Four of the group did so, but the court was told that Carlin became abusive to the officers.

He then threw a glass bottle and was arrested.

His defence solicitor said that Carlin was an 'on-street drinker' who had a 'life-long history of addiction'.

He added that Carlin was currently living at temporary accommodation in the city.

The judge said that yesterday's incident would have been 'frightening' for anyone who had witnessed it and described Carlin's behaviour as 'disgraceful'.

The judge put in place two suspended sentences imposed on Carlin and he was sentenced to a total of four months in prison.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie