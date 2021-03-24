Donegal doctor appeals to people not to travel to church services in Derry

A Donegal GP has strongly advised people living in the peninsula against crossing the border to attend Holy Week or Easter ceremonies.

Dr Paul Grant, whose practice is in Buncrana Medical Centre, made his call following a spike in positive Covid-19 cases in south Inishowen, which has the fifth-highest infection rate in the state.

The Diocese of Derry, which encompasses Inishowen, has announced a return to public worship from Friday, March 26.

However, Dr Grant said attending such ceremonies was 'absolutely not advisable'.

“I think, unfortunately, this is not the time for people to be gathering in churches in Inishowen or in Derry, definitely not.

“I am aware they are having services in Derry. I think it is a bad idea for that to happen, for a number of reasons.

"It is unnecessary travel and Derry has it's own problems with the virus.

"It is a very pertinent issue because of our location. The opportunity is there and the temptation is there to attend religious ceremonies. People will want to go but I think it is absolutely not advisable.”

Dr Grant added the 'brief lull' in positive Covid-19 cases in Inishowen had been followed by another spike 'before and since St Patrick's Day'.

He said: “Just today, I asked our Practice Manager for a quick survey of the Covid-19 figures since March 8.

"In that time, to date, Buncrana Medical Centre sent 340 tests and 57 of those were positive. That gives us a positivity of 17%, which is way above the national average. We are still definitely seeing a spike, an increase in numbers coming in and people going for swabs.

“The cause of the spike is somewhat anecdotal. However, there has been evidence of parties in the last few weeks, birthday parties and gatherings.

“There may also be a feeling around of 'well it's nearly over'. People are fatigued and fed up, which is very understandable. They are meeting up socially, in small groups and large groups, because of this fatigue.

“The other thing about this virus is that this particular variant, which is out there now, is so much more transmissible than the previous one.

"It just takes the very slightest bit of contact and someone who is a close contact will pick up the virus. People need to stay positive about the whole thing and stay separate, wash their hands and wear their masks,” advised Dr Grant.

He appealed to people to avoid social gatherings 'at all costs'.

“Any social gatherings, even garden gatherings, are potential problems but certainly indoor gatherings are a disaster. We are just not ready for that yet and in the country.

“Vaccines are being rolled out. We are trying our best to get the vaccines and we are restricted in how many we can get. That is difficult and disappointing for everyone.

"However, even with the vaccines, at this level of Covid-19, it is not an answer to the problem at the moment. We should all carry on with the basics, do the basics and do them very well.

“We have Easter coming up and that is a big, big temptation. However, we have the schools open and I think everyone's number one priority to keep the schools open.

“If the virus is in the community in high numbers, it is going to get into the schools.

"Unfortunately, in spite of the best efforts of the schools, it is going to get in there.

"Everyone has their own priorities and for a lot of people that priority is the schools remaining open.

"If there is increased community spread of Covid-19, it is going to hit the schools and the schools will be closed again. Other people want to open restaurants and bars reopened and that will not happen either,” said Dr Grant.