Anger at fire in a Derry play park which has a special place in people's hearts

A fire was started last night in a play park in Derry.

The blaze was in Jake's Park at Racecourse Park.

It was quickly extinguished by local youth workers.

However, there is anger at the incident in the park which was opened in 2015 in memory of 11-year-old Jake Murphy who died in 2013.

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy praised the quick actions of those who put the fire out.

She said the park had a 'special meaning' to local people and it was upsetting to see it damaged.

Cllr Duffy said she would be contacting Apex housing association, who manage the park, to sort out repairs to the park.