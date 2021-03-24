Derry student nominated for prestigious media award

A Derry student will find out tonight if he has won a major award.

Aodhan Roberts has been nominated in one of the categories in the Student Television Awards which are run by the Royal Television Society Northern Ireland (RTS NI).

Now in its 8th year, the awards ceremony will be hosted by UTV’s Katie Andrews tonight at 7pm on the RTS NI website.

Aodhan, a student at the North West Regional College, has been nominated for a short film he made about the response of local communities to the pandemic.

Aidan Browne, Chair of the RTS NI Students Awards, said: “The RTS is first and foremost an educational charity and these Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the exceptional audiovisual work being created by students in all manner of disciplines here in Northern Ireland.

“We are delighted to provide our emerging talent with a high-profile platform to showcase their work.

“The local universities and colleges are to be congratulated for the vital role they play in ensuring our future generations graduate with the skills necessary ready to start work in the fast moving and vibrant Northern Ireland creative industries sector.”

The nominees for this year’s Awards are:

Animation Category

· Antisocial Behaviour: Lyndsay Clarke and Phillip Steele, Northern Regional College, Coleraine.

· The Forlorn Piscator: Matthew McGuigan, Ulster University, Belfast.

Non-Scripted Category

· Isolation: Overcoming Adversity as a Community: Aodhan Roberts, North West Regional College.

· The Rising of Jordan Adetunji: Joe Warden, Nathan Emery and Reece Williams, Ulster University, Coleraine.

Scripted Category

· High & Dry: Benedict Goddard, Sam Bell, Ross Cullen, Morgyn Lutton and Ethan Rea, Queens University Belfast.

· She Cries at Night: Stephen Parker, Jane McLoughlin, John Lennox and Josh Bell, Northern Ireland Film and Television School at SERC, Bangor.

The winners of these awards go forward to the national RTS Student Media Awards in June and will also be invited to this year’s RTS NI Programme Awards in November, where their work will be showcased in front of top professionals from across the screen industries.