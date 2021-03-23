Derry community group takes to the streets (literally) to spread the word about support organisations

A Derry community group has taken a novel approach to letting people know about support that is available to them.

With today marking the anniversary of the first Covid lockdown in the UK, there has again been a lot of focus on the impact that the pandemic has had on many people's mental health.

There are a large number of groups available to support people experiencing a tough time.

In a bid to make sure that people know how to contact some of the local groups, staff at the Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank Community Partnership (BHCP) took to the streets today to spray the telephone numbers of some of the groups on pavements.

By placing the numbers in such prominent positions, the BHCP team hope it will encourage people to get in touch with the groups if they need support.

A BHCP spokesperson said: “Taking care of your mental health is so important, especially in these challenging times and there are a number of local organisations here to help.

“Remember to take care of yourself and check in on your family, friends and neighbours regularly.”