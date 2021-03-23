Lane closure for several weeks on Derry's Buncrana Road to facilitate work on new Lidl store

There will be a lane closure on a busy Derry road for the six weeks to facilitate the construction of a new supermarket.

A new Lidl store is currently being built at Buncrana Road.

To facilitate the work, a lane closure will be place on the Buncrana Road, from Shandon Park to Balliniska Road, from this week until May 10.

The lane closure will operate each weekday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Traffic controls will be in place and motorists have been told to expect delays and factor this in to their journeys.