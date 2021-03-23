Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Police to review evidence after protest at local beach

The protest was organised in response to Covid-19 restrictions.

Police to review evidence after protest at local beach

Pic: Aerial Vision

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

The PSNI have said they will review evidence gathered at an anti-lockdown protest held at a County Derry beach at the weekend.

The protest had been organised by Freedom Alliance, a political movement set up in response to Covid-19 restrictions.

Some protestors wore T-shirts bearing the slogan 'My body, my choice' in reference to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Among the speakers at the protest was prominent anti-abortion campaigner Bernie Smyth, as well as former Aontú councillor for Derry City and Strabane, Dr Anne McCloskey.

A local photographer who documented the event on social media was forced to remove pictures of the event after a deluge of abusive comments were posted underneath.

A police spokesperson said enforcement notices would be issued in the coming days.

“Police were in attendance at a protest at Benone beach on Saturday afternoon,” they said.

“We will review the evidence gathered with a view to identifying any offences committed or breaches of the Health Protection Regulations and anticipate issuing enforcement notices in the days ahead,” the spokesperson added.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie