Police to review evidence after protest at local beach

The PSNI have said they will review evidence gathered at an anti-lockdown protest held at a County Derry beach at the weekend.
The protest had been organised by Freedom Alliance, a political movement set up in response to Covid-19 restrictions.
Some protestors wore T-shirts bearing the slogan 'My body, my choice' in reference to the Covid-19 vaccine.
Among the speakers at the protest was prominent anti-abortion campaigner Bernie Smyth, as well as former Aontú councillor for Derry City and Strabane, Dr Anne McCloskey.
A local photographer who documented the event on social media was forced to remove pictures of the event after a deluge of abusive comments were posted underneath.
A police spokesperson said enforcement notices would be issued in the coming days.
“Police were in attendance at a protest at Benone beach on Saturday afternoon,” they said.
“We will review the evidence gathered with a view to identifying any offences committed or breaches of the Health Protection Regulations and anticipate issuing enforcement notices in the days ahead,” the spokesperson added.
