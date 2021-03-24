Plans proceed for new £20,000 window

Plans to mark the centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland, including the installation a £20,000 stained glass window at Coleraine Town Hall, have been progressed despite nationalist objections.

A report detailing the plans was approved at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Leisure and Development Committee last week.

The report, compiled by the council's NI 100 Centenary Working Group, rejected a council-led community consultation on the window.

Instead, it recommended an internal process through the council's working group and associated Historical Advisory Panel.

Nationalist councillors raised objections to the proposal, with Sinn Féin councillor Sean Bateson voicing concern over ownership of the Town Hall.

“I know there are issues over who owns the Town Hall. How can we propose spending this sum of money on a stained glass window when we don't know who owns it?” he said.

A council official told councillors the stained glass window was subject to the ownership issues being clarified, and that seeking planning permission had been built into the timeframe.

Council officials said building a shared understanding was built into the programme, before Limavady councillor John McAuley accused Cllr Bateson of showing 'bitterness' towards the plans.

“It's safe to say he is not a bit worried about the ownership of the Town Hall or planning, it's more the project the window is associated with,” he said.

The recommendation to proceed was passed by 12 votes to 4.