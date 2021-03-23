Special initiative in Derry today to remember victims of Covid and anniversary of first lockdown

Civic buildings in Derry will be lit yellow today to mark the first anniversary of the UK Covid-19 lockdown and to remember the local victims of the disease.

The Guildhall Clock and the council offices in Strand Road will join public buildings across the North in the gesture to remember all those who have been affected by the virus.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, welcomed the initiative.

“The last year has been a time of great upheaval and uncertainty where we have all had to adapt to the new norm and make huge sacrifices to keep our loved ones safe,” he said.

“A year down the line and we still aren’t out of the woods but we can take great pride in the way we have adapted our lives at home and at work to deal with the challenges

“Lighting our public buildings yellow is a poignant remember of all those who have tragically lost their lives to Covid 19 and all the families affected by the virus over the last 12 months – a year we will never forget.”

Mayor Tierney had particular praise for the community effort to meet the challenges of the pandemic and front line workers who have worked tirelessly to meet the demands it presented.

“As Mayor I have seen at first hand the positive way the people of this community have united together to show strength and resilience at this difficult time,” he said.

“I am extremely proud of the way in which we have stood together over the past year, made sacrifices and reached out to help one another at their time of need.

“It hasn’t been easy, unfortunately too many families have lost loved ones and my heart goes out to them as they try to cope with their grief and loss.

“Our NHS workers and all our frontline staff across the public and private sector have done us proud every day providing us with essential services during this emergency.

“We are indebted to each and every one of them.

“One of the things we have learned from the pandemic is the importance of communities making sacrifices for the common good and nowhere is that more evident than here in Derry and Strabane.”