Major expansion plans put forward for one of Derry's best known pubs

Guildhall Taphouse could be extended into building behind

The Guildhall Taphouse would be extended into the building behind under the proposed plans.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

Major expansion plans have been put forward for one of Derry's best known pubs.

The owner of the Guildhall Taphouse bar at Custom House Street wants to knock down an internal wall and extend the premises into the building behind at Guildhall Street which currently houses Warehouse No 1 cafe.

Planning permission is currently being sought for a change of use for the Guildhall Street building from a cafe to a pub.

If the planning application is given the go-ahead by Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning department, the internal wall between the two businesses would be demolished and the bar extended.

There would be no external alterations to either of the buildings as part of the planned expansion.

The planning application for the change of use from a cafe to a pub for the building at Guildhall Street (pictured below) was submitted to the council last month.

While all pubs in Derry are currently closed due to the Covid restrictions, the Guildhall Taphouse, when open, is one of the city centre's most popular pubs.

The landmark building at Custom House Street has been a pub for many years.

Previous to it being taken over by the current owner, it was the Monico Bar.

