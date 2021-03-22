Major expansion plans put forward for one of Derry's best known pubs

Contact
The Guildhall Taphouse would be extended into the building behind under the proposed plans.
Major expansion plans have been put forward for one of Derry's best known pubs.
The owner of the Guildhall Taphouse bar at Custom House Street wants to knock down an internal wall and extend the premises into the building behind at Guildhall Street which currently houses Warehouse No 1 cafe.
Planning permission is currently being sought for a change of use for the Guildhall Street building from a cafe to a pub.
If the planning application is given the go-ahead by Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning department, the internal wall between the two businesses would be demolished and the bar extended.
There would be no external alterations to either of the buildings as part of the planned expansion.
The planning application for the change of use from a cafe to a pub for the building at Guildhall Street (pictured below) was submitted to the council last month.
While all pubs in Derry are currently closed due to the Covid restrictions, the Guildhall Taphouse, when open, is one of the city centre's most popular pubs.
The landmark building at Custom House Street has been a pub for many years.
Previous to it being taken over by the current owner, it was the Monico Bar.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.