14-year-boy accused of burgling two houses in Derry described in court as a 'danger to himself'

Bail was today refused in the case of a teenager accused of burglary offences in Derry after he breached his court-imposed curfew.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with burgling a house at Springtown Drive, aggravated vehicle taking and causing damage, interfering with vehicles, and failing to stop, report or remain at an accident on June 30, 2020.

He is further charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified on the same date.

In relation to a separate incident, he is charged with the burglary of a house at Grove Place on October 17, 2020, and the theft of a G4S tag on March 3, 2021.

The youth appeared in court for a breach of his curfew condition after his mother reported him to police.

The court heard that he left his address at 6.45pm and didn’t return until 6am the next morning.

A police officer said it was the fifth breach of court conditions related to the longest case.

He said it’s clear the boy will not abide by bail conditions, adding: “He’s a 14-year-old who stays out all night. He’s a danger to himself at this moment and time.

“He’s showing no remorse to ever change and putting himself at serious risk.”

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman recognised that the court has been ‘more than flexible’ with his client and ‘breaches make it difficult for the court’.

He added that his client has been non-compliant in terms of the curfew condition but in general breaches are not leading to further offending.

One of the burglary cases will be contested on April 20, Mr Chapman said.

Deputy District Judge McStay said that when the 14-year-old last appeared he was given a final warning.

“At some point he will have to stand up and say this is it. It gives rise to the concern about the possibility of committing further offences.

“At 14 it is putting him at risk of considerable harm, that is an intolerable situation,” the judge added.

Bail was refused and the case adjourned to a court sitting on April 20 for the contested burglary case.

The other cases were taken to a youth court sitting next month.