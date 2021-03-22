Covid cases rate in Derry's council area has risen in recent days

The rate of Covid-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area has risen in recent days.

The latest figures released today by the Department of Health show that 112 people tested positive for the virus in the Derry and Strabane council area during the period from March 15 to March 21.

This is in comparison with 76 positive cases in Derry and Strabane during the previous seven-day period from March 8 to March 14.

The current rate of cases in the local council area is 74.3 per 100,000 of the population - an increase on the rate of 50.4 per 100,000 of the population for the previous seven-day period.

The current rate in Derry and Strabane is the second highest of the 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.

Only the Mid Ulster council area, with a rate of 75.9, is higher.

In the period from March 15 to March 21, a total of 2,155 people were tested in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

During the previous seven-day period, a total of 1,424 people were tested in the local council area.