New speed limits to be introduced on roads outside a number of schools in Derry

New speed limits are to be introduced outside a number of schools in Derry.

A new 20mph limit will apply on roads outside Culmore Primary School, Foyle College, Ebrington Primary School, St Paul's Primary School in Slievemore and Model Primary School at Northland Road.

New signs will be erected outside the schools and flashing amber lights will indicate when the speed limit is in operation.

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon today announced new speed limits on roads adjacent to 103 schools throughout Northern Ireland, including those in Derry.

Minister Mallon said: “I made a commitment in September last year to bring forward legislation to introduce part-time 20mph speed limits at around 100 schools across Northern Ireland so that parents, children and staff will be safer as they go to and from school every day.

“I can today announce that part-time speed limits have now been set in legislation for 103 schools at 90 sites across Northern Ireland. Children, parents and teachers in every part of the North will see positive, practical changes to limit vehicles speeding on the roads around their schools.”

The Minister said that road safety, especially around our schools, was a priority of her's.

“It is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates.

“My officials are working to complete the schemes, with the legislation now in place to enforce the new part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools.

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make our roads safer for all users, however, I would reiterate that we all have a collective responsibility to take care using our roads.”