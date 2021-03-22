Police vehicles attacked in Derry by youths throwing petrol bombs

Contact
Police vehicles came under attack from petrol bombs in Derry last night.
Up to 20 youths reportedly fired petrol bombs onto the road the vehicles were driving along in the Galliagh/Carnhill area.
The attack happened shortly before 7pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Neighbourhood officers were attacked yesterday evening following reports of around 20 young males with petrol bombs making their way from Bloomfield Park towards the Glengalliagh Road around 6.40pm.
“Officers located the group in Carnhill where five petrol bombs were thrown.
"Fortunately there were no injuries reported however this took place in a residential area where other road users were nearby. Again we are seeing young people being used to confront police and cause needless disorder in the community."
