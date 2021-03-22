Police appeal to parents after 'multiple' reports of anti-social behaviour in Derry

The PSNI have appealed to parents to be mindful of where their children are in the evenings and weekends.

It follows 'multiple' reports to police in recent days about anti-social behaviour in the local area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team are monitoring several reports of anti-social behaviour and young people consuming alcohol.

"There have been multiple reports in the Waterside area, and in the rural area of Claudy.

"Please be mindful of where your children are during the evening and weekend, and help us to help you keep people safe," the spokesperson added.