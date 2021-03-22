Highest number of new cases in Donegal reported in two months

Contact
There has been a rise in Covid-19 cases in Donegal
There has been a significant increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Donegal.
As of midnight on Saturday, the Republic's Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 67 new cases of Covid-19 in the county.
That’s the highest daily number of cases in Donegal since Saturday, January 23, almost two months.
The high number means the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal has shown a notable jump too - up to 211.7.
That’s the highest that figure has been since February 13. The national average stands at 155.3.
The five-day moving average of cases in Donegal is now 30. And in the last 14 days, there have been 337 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal.
There has been a total of 4,587 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.
Of the 769 cases reported in Ireland on Saturday, 284 are in Dublin, 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the remaining 282 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
As of 8am yesterday, 360 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU.
