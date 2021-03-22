Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Highest number of new cases in Donegal reported in two months

Case numbers show startling jump in the county

COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE:

There has been a rise in Covid-19 cases in Donegal

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

There has been a significant increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Donegal.

As of midnight on Saturday, the Republic's Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 67 new cases of Covid-19 in the county.

That’s the highest daily number of cases in Donegal since Saturday, January 23, almost two months.

The high number means the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal has shown a notable jump too - up to 211.7.

That’s the highest that figure has been since February 13. The national average stands at 155.3.

The five-day moving average of cases in Donegal is now 30. And in the last 14 days, there have been 337 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal.

There has been a total of 4,587 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

Of the 769 cases reported in Ireland on Saturday, 284 are in Dublin, 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the remaining 282 cases are spread across 20 other counties.  

As of 8am yesterday, 360 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie