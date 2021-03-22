Special memorial garden to be created in Derry in memory of Covid-19 victims

Contact
The new Garden of Remembrance will be located at St Eugene's Cathedral.
A special memorial garden is to be created in Derry in honour of people who have died as a result of Covid-19.
Last week marked the first anniversary of the first Covid death in Northern Ireland.
Many local families have lost loved ones to the disease.
To remember those who have died, a Garden of Remembrance is to be created at St Eugene's Cathedral in honour of those from the Derry Diocese who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fifty-one rose bushes will be planted behind the grotto in the church grounds to remember those from each parish who lost their lives.
