Derry housing association encourage people to get creative through short story competition

A housing association with many properties in Derry has launched a short story competition for children and adults.

From fairy tales to magical mysteries, Radius Housing is encouraging enthusiastic readers to take up their pens and enter the competition.

It is open across three categories, where budding Charles Dickens are asked to write a story on the theme of Neighbours and Community.

The three categories are:

- Primary School -300 words maximum

- Secondary School - 700-2000 words

- Adults - 1000-2000 words

A winner from each category will win a £50 voucher and one overall winner will receive £150.

Loma Wilson, Director of Communities with Radius Housing said: “It’s often said that everyone has at least one good book in them, and we hope that kids, teenagers and adults have at least one good short story to tell us for the Radius Writers competition.

“In the last year we have all become much more familiar with our local community and our neighbours, and seen the great effort so many will go to help each other out, which is why we have given the competition the theme of Neighbours and Community.

“On World Book day we saw how a little bit of imagination and creativity can turn a small idea into a great story, and we look forward to seeing what tall tales and spellbinding stories writers can come up with over the next few weeks.”

The closing date for entries is 5pm on March 26.

Full details of how to enter can be found on the Radius Housing website or by emailing melanie.rintoul@radiushousing.org.