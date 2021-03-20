Derry City kick off new Premier Division season with shock defeat to Longford

Contact
Nathan Gartside has been called up the the NI Senior Squad by manager Ian Baraclough
Derry City kicked off their new Premier Division season tonight with a disappointing defeat away to newly-promoted Longford Town.
Declan Devine's new look side were behind at Bishop's Gate as early as the seventh minute when Dylan Grimes found the back of the net.
Joe Gorman wrapped up a fully deserved win for the home side when he pounced on a mistake by City keeper Gartside who, during the week, received a shock call up to Ian Baraclough's senior Northern Ireland squad for this month's World Cup 2022 qualifier's against Italy and Bulgaria.
Elsewhere, Finn Harps defeated Bohemians 1-0 at Finn Park with a 38th minute goal from Foley while former Derry City favourite, Patrick McEleney, bagged Dundalk's goal in the Oriel Park club's 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.