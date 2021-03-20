Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry City kick off new Premier Division season with shock defeat to Longford

Newly-promoted home side deserved 2-0 victory

Nathan Gartside

Nathan Gartside has been called up the the NI Senior Squad by manager Ian Baraclough

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry City kicked off their new Premier Division season tonight with a disappointing defeat away to newly-promoted Longford Town.

Declan Devine's new look side were behind at Bishop's Gate as early as the seventh minute when Dylan Grimes found the back of the net.

Joe Gorman wrapped up a fully deserved win for the home side when he pounced on a mistake by City keeper Gartside who, during the week, received a shock call up to Ian Baraclough's senior Northern Ireland squad for this month's World Cup 2022 qualifier's against Italy and Bulgaria.

Elsewhere, Finn Harps defeated Bohemians 1-0 at Finn Park with a 38th minute goal from Foley while former Derry City favourite, Patrick McEleney, bagged Dundalk's goal in the Oriel Park club's 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie