Derry man to appear in court charged with terrorism offences

The man was arrested at his Creggan home on Thursday.
The man arrested in Derry on Thursday as part of a police investigation into the activities of the New IRA is to appear in court later today (Saturday) charged with a number of offences.
He has been charged on suspicion of a number of terrorist offences. These include preparatory acts of terrorism, possession of explosives with intent and possession of articles likely to be of use to terrorists.
The 52-year-old was arrested as part of Operation Ledging, a discrete, standalone strand of Operation Arbacia, looking specifically at the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.
He is due to appear at Laganside Court later today.
