52-year-old man arrested yesterday in Creggan is charged with terrorism offences

A 52-year-old man arrested in Creggan yesterday morning has been charged with terrorism offences.

Head of the Police Service’s Serious Crime Branch Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray said: “A 52 year old man who was arrested under the Terrorism Act in Creggan, Derry/Londonderry yesterday, has been charged on suspicion of a number of terrorist offences. These include preparatory acts of terrorism, possession of explosives with intent and possession of articles likely to be of use to terrorists.

"He was arrested as part of Operation Ledging, a discrete, stand-alone strand of Operation Arbacia, looking specifically at the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment, and is due to appear in Laganside Court tomorrow at 10am.”