£500,000 worth of imported drugs seized by Derry police

Police in the Derry City and Strabane district say they have uncovered imported drugs worth £500,000.

Details of a local drugs operation led by officers from the Reducing Offending Unit, supported by Neighbourhood officers, were given by Inspector Michael O'Loan.

Seven premises in the city were searched and officers made three arrests during the operation.

Inspector O'Loan said: “So far the investigation has uncovered drugs importation to the value of half a million pounds with approximately £150,000 worth of Class B drugs seized along with £200,000 worth of associated items.

“Also recovered during the searches was a Taser type firearm.

“A 29 year old man appeared in court charged with drugs importation and supply offences while two men in their 50s were released on bail pending further enquiries.

“This operation will continue over the coming months.

“We are committed to targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and the harm caused by criminals.”

We will act on the information provided to us by the community and focus our efforts on those who profit from exploiting the vulnerable.”