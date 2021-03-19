Travel agents given one week to apply for new grant

The NI Executive have opened a Covid support scheme for travel agents experiencing difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill made the announcement on Friday morning, but applicants will have just seven days to submit their applications.

The Travel Agents (Coronavirus) Financial Assistance Scheme 2021 is now open for applications and support offered will be via a one-off grant payment of £10,000 for travel agents in Northern Ireland operating from commercial premises, and a one-off single payment of £3,500 for self-employed travel agents working from home in Northern Ireland.

Travel agents with more than one premises may apply for a payment for each premises.

The scheme closes on Friday March 26 at 5.00pm, with all supporting evidence to be provided by 5pm on Sunday 28 March.

First Minister Arlene Foster urged applicants to keep to the deadline.

“I am very pleased that the support scheme for travel agents announced by The Executive last week, is now open for applications," she said.

"I would urge all eligible businesses to make sure their application is submitted before the set deadline.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill also stressed the importance of speed.

"This is a time limited scheme and I would encourage eligible businesses to ensure they apply before the closing date," she said.

“This scheme will help alleviate the financial pressures being felt by travel agents as a result of the pandemic."

The Executive Office has said they have been engaging with travel agents sector to allow businesses to prepare in advance of the scheme opening.

