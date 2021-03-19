'Sinister elements' connected to 'violent' dissident republicans behind Derry disorder – say police

'Sinister elements' connected to 'violent' dissident republicans were responsible for disturbances which occurred in the Creggan area of Derry yesterday.

Police came under attack following the arrest of a 52-year-old man in the Ballymagowan area by detectives investigating New IRA activities.

Speaking after a day-long search of the detained man's home, District Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said detectives conducted a detailed forensic search during which a 'considerable amount' of material was seized for further examination.

CS Jones pointed the finger at 'sinister elements' connected to 'violent' dissident republicans for orchestrating the disturbances.

Speaking last night, he said: “The main priority for police is the safety of the local community, however, we strongly believe that sinister elements connected to violent dissident republicans manipulated local youths into attacking police and disrupting today’s search activity.

“It is also our understanding that they attempted to disrupt local services into the area but were unsuccessful despite some localised disorder.

“The vast majority of the public welcome the action we are taking against those who are causing serious harm to the community and it is detestable that our young people are being used in this manner.

“We are grateful for the support of our partners who continue to engage with young people we would once again ask that parents and guardians be mindful of where their children are and what they are doing.”

Meanwhile, police confirmed two men, aged 32 and 23, were arrested during the police search operation

A spokesperson said the arrests were in relation to public order offences and were not part of a planned operation conducted by detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit in which the 52-year-old man was detained.