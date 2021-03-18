Boy injured in street disturbances in Derry this afternoon

A boy has been injured during street disturbances in the Creggan area of Derry this afternoon.

It is understood the boy, believed to be aged around 12, sustained burns.

An ambulance has arrived at the scene to take the boy to hospital.

It is thought his injuries are not life threatening.

The incident occurred as police came under attack from young people in the Ballymagowan area.

Police said two petrol bombs had been thrown earlier in the afternoon.

Stating 'very young children' were involved, a spokesperson appealed to parents/guardians to ensure their children did not get involved in anti-social-behaviour.

The disturbances follow the arrest of a 52-year-old man in the Ballymagowan area this morning by police investigating the activities of the New IRA.

During the disturbances police dismounted from their landrover and batons in an attempt to arrest one person.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and tensions remain high.

Meanwhile, there are reports that two men attempt to hijack a van close to St Mary's Church in the estate.

As a result, a city chemist has suspended all deliveries to the area

Sweeny Chemist on Strand Road said anyone from the area waiting on a delivery could either wait until tomorrow and 'hopefully everything is calmed down' or contact the shop to arrange collection.