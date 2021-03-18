Petrol bombs thrown at police in Derry this afternoon

Contact
Police at the scene of this morning's arrest.
Parents and guardians in the Creggan area of Derry have been called to to ensure their children are not involved in anti-social behaviour.
It follows a number of incidents in the Creggan area of the city this afternoon in which two petrol bombs were thrown at police.
Stating a number of 'very young children' were present, a police spokesperson said: “For their safety, please keep your children at home. Neighbourhood officers are in the area to provide further reassurance to the community.”
It follows the arrest of a 52-year-old man in the Ballymagowan area of Creggan this morning by police investigating the activities of the New IRA.
The man is currently being questioned by police at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.
