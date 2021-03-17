Delay in Irish language legislation unacceptable - Mary Durkan

Derry SDLP Councillor Mary Durkan has called for no further delay in the implementation of Irish language legislation agreed as part of New Decade New Approach, insisting that delivery of the commitments within the current Assembly mandate is crucial.

She said: “For over 20 years now, Stormont has repeatedly failed our Irish speaking community. The language commitments in Good Friday Agreement were never delivered. The commitments in St Andrew’s Agreement were never pursued, and no action followed a court ruling 10 years later. “

“The commitments in New Decade, New Approach fall short of those in previous agreements. Nonetheless, that promised package of legislation must be brought forward as an essential step in the right direction, especially in the wider context of UN guidance on minority languages.

“New Decade New Approach included provision for tabling an Irish language strategy and relevant legislation within three months. We are now 15 months down the line, and we have less than 15 months of this Assembly mandate left. Even allowing for some slippage because of the pandemic, there is still no reason for stalling on language legislation now.

“As Seachtain na Gaeilge comes to a close, we reflect on the growing opportunities associated with Irish on a variety of levels. The Irish language community in Derry and Strabane and across the North is continuing to grow, in spite of lack of progress with the legislation.

“This year we have seen over 7,000 enrolments for Irish-medium education. It is frustrating that Irish seems to be talked about a lot around elections, yet we see no action under successive Executives.”

Cllr Durkan concluded: “There is no justification for the fact that Irish speakers in the North do not have the same protection and respect for rights as those afforded in respect of other languages in other jurisdictions. Protection of Irish, or any language, should not be seen as a threat to anyone.”