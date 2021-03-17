St Patrick's Day: Stay at home - warn Derry police

Contact
The PSNI are seeking information on the whereabouts of two women.
Police in Derry are advising people to stay at home this St Patrick's Day and to journey only if necessary.
A spokesperson said: “Stay safe today, stay at home and in your bubble.
“If you must travel for an essential reason please remember to maintain safe, social distance and wear a face covering when required.”
