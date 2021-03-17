Sinn Fein 'unworthy of public trust' - Doyle

Derry Aontú Cllr Emmet Doyle has slammed what he claims is Sinn Fein’sduplicity, claiming it makes the republican party ‘unworthy of the public trust.

Speaking last night, Councillor Doyle said: “Sinn Fein’s policy of duping and dodging on issues such as public sector pay, the Irish language and now abortion shows their word cannot be trusted by the public. Only last night in the Assembly they turned their backs on those they had made a commitment on abortion by speaking repeatedly against a Bill but then abstaining on it.

“Sinn Féin have been speaking from both sides of the mouths on abortion in the North for years. At the doors they are prolife. On twitter they’re for abortion without limit or protection. They speak in Stormont on supporting disability rights. Yet without compassion they abstain on a bill that seeks to protect children with Down Syndrome from abortion.

“We have seen them do the same to public sector workings by voting to wreck their pensions one week and the next, turning up to protests about the same issue. They hammer the southern government on the reduction of capacity in hospitals in the south yet they have presided over the loss of 100s of beds and hundreds of staff from the NHS in the North.

“Time and time again they have told the public one thing and then done the opposite, and what is worse, they have then sought to tell the public mistruths about their position. SF seek to ride two horses at once. Aontú will not accept this approach from any political party.

"We will end their duplicity by exposing them at every turn. At every u-turn Aontú will be there to remind Sinn Fein what they have said and done and the promises they have broken time and again to our community.”