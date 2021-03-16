Contact

Back to school for all primary school pupils

Plan approved for post-primary students to return on April 12

'Child taken out of the equation' says principal of local school

Education Minister Peter Weir had recommended all primary school pupils be back in the classroom by Monday.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

School pupils in P4 to P7 are to return to class on Monday next.

It follows approval by the Stormont Executive following recommendations from Education Minister, Peter Weir.

Ministers have also approved a proposal to allow all other pupils in post-primary schools to return by 12 April.

It is understood the decision had the support of all parties on the Executive.

