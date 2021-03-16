Back to school for all primary school pupils

Contact
Education Minister Peter Weir had recommended all primary school pupils be back in the classroom by Monday.
School pupils in P4 to P7 are to return to class on Monday next.
It follows approval by the Stormont Executive following recommendations from Education Minister, Peter Weir.
Ministers have also approved a proposal to allow all other pupils in post-primary schools to return by 12 April.
It is understood the decision had the support of all parties on the Executive.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Education Minister Peter Weir had recommended all primary school pupils be back in the classroom by Monday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.