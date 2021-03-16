Executive meet today to consider all primary school pupils returning to the classroom on Monday next

All primary school pupils could be back at their desks within a week if the Stormont Executive backs proposals by the Education Minister.

The Northern Ireland Executive meets today to discuss a recommendation by Peter Weir that all year four to seven pupils return to school on Monday next, March 22.

They will also consider a recommendation that all pupils be back at school by April 12.

The recommendations are among a number of items to be discussed as Ministers look to ease the Covid-19 restrictions that have been in place since December last.