Executive meet today to consider all primary school pupils returning to the classroom on Monday next

The Education Minister is recommending all primary school pupils return to the classroom on Monday next.
All primary school pupils could be back at their desks within a week if the Stormont Executive backs proposals by the Education Minister.
The Northern Ireland Executive meets today to discuss a recommendation by Peter Weir that all year four to seven pupils return to school on Monday next, March 22.
They will also consider a recommendation that all pupils be back at school by April 12.
The recommendations are among a number of items to be discussed as Ministers look to ease the Covid-19 restrictions that have been in place since December last.
