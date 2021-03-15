Retreat to mark the fifth anniversary of death of St Clare Crockett

A week-long retreat to mark the fifth anniversary of the death a young Derry nun killed in an earthquake in South America will be held next month.

Sister Clare Crockett, aged just 33, died on April 16, 2016, when an earthquake struck the home and school of Servant Sisters of the Mother in Playa Prieta, Ecuador, where she had been working for two years helping the poorer children of the region receive a higher standard of education.

Her death touched thousands across the world, and especially in her hometown of Derry.

Since then, a mural has been painted on the gable wall at the junction of Deanery Street and Lecky Road, close to Sr. Clare’s family home, and a monthly Mass celebrated in the Carmelite Priory and Retreat Centre in Termonbacca.

Her grave in Derry City Cemetery has become a place of pilgrimage.

Her sister, Megan Nicell, said the family had been overwhelmed by the many messages of prayer and support they have received, as well as the testimonies from those who draw daily support from their devotion to the Derry nun.

She said: “This is an important anniversary for us, it marks five years since we lost Clare, and want this retreat to be a celebration of the life that she led and the great devotion that so many have to her.”

“The retreat will very much be focussed on Sr. Clare’s life, from her childhood growing up in Derry, her friendships, her great love of acting and drama, and her vocation and life with the Servant Sisters of the Mother.”

The retreat will include a healing Mass on the Thursday night, and Bishop Donal McKeown will celebrate the final evening on the Sunday.

Each evening will have a different priest leading the service.”

Megan added: “We know there will be a huge demand for tickets, and we will do our best to accommodate everyone, but we’d also encourage people to watch the retreat from their own homes, as it will be available online.”

The retreat will take place from Monday – Sunday, 19-25 April at 7:30pm each night in St Columba's Church, Long Tower (if places of worship are open by that date). Due to Covid regulations, this will be a ticket-only event.

Tickets will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday next, 23 and 24 March between 6:00pm - 9:00pm. by ringing 07594849704, 07754360176, or 07594849689.

Please note, these lines will not open until 6:00pm on both nights – do not call the Long Tower Parochial House or Long Tower Church regarding tickets.

The event will be streamed live at http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ and on the Long Tower facebook page.