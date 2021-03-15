Registration now open for Foyle Hospice Virtual Half Marathon

Contact
Registration for the Foyle Hospice's Virtual Half Marathon is now open.
Participants can complete their challenge between May 1 and September 16.
A Hospice spokesperson said: “Do it your way and in your own time.
“In true 2021 fashion we will be unable to host a huge event but you can still get involved and make this your personal challenge.
“Walk it, run it, do it in one go or split it into different days, anything is possible with your own personal virtual half marathon – you will then receive the best medal 2021 has to offer.
“If you think last year’s medal was amazing, this one will be one for the collection.
“Our dedicated fundraisers can help you with buckets, sponsor sheet or whatever you may need.
“Early bird entries will be entered into a raffle to win a free entry into the Great North Run so sign up today.”
You can sign up for the Virtual Half Marathon at https://register.enthuse.com/.../FoyleHospiceVirtualHalfM – entry fee £16.50.
