Colourful Spring street art brings new lease of life to city centre

New vibrant street art has been created in the Diamond area of Derry as part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Spring programme.

The artwork has been placed on the side of the Richmond Centre by a team of spray artists from local company Peaball Creatives and will remain there for members of the public to enjoy in the weeks ahead, moving into the Spring season.

Donal O’Doherty, Peaball Creatives, worked with the North West Carnival Initiative to deliver the artwork as part of their ‘Imagine That…’ programme which is designed to reimagine the city centre.

Donal said he and his team wanted to create something that would catch the eye, lift spirits and transform a significant area within the city.

“You don’t really appreciate how big a difference a bit of colour makes until you see it all finished. Even when we were working on it we had a lot of people stopping on their way past saying how great it was and watching how the process worked. It brings a bit more life to the general Diamond area which is obviously a very central and historic location in the heart of the city," he said.