Communities urged to form Neighbourhood Watch schemes

Contact
Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is encouraging residents to consider forming Neighbourhood Watch schemes in their local communities.
Neighbourhood Watch schemes are widely considered to be an effective way to reduce crime, improve communication and address concerns through a partnership between residents, police and the PCSP.
Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP Chairperson, Councillor Oliver McMullan, said: “Neighbourhood Watch is an excellent scheme that brings neighbours together to support and protect themselves, their homes and their properties from crime.
It’s hugely beneficial in reassuring those who have a fear of crime, particularly our elderly neighbours, while increasing community spirit and neighbourliness.
“I would encourage urban and rural residents across the Causeway Coast and Glens area to consider starting a scheme within their community. Advice and support on the accreditation processes are readily available from the PCSP.”
Neighbourhood Watch schemes are community driven and create opportunities for two-way communication between residents and police, with local co-ordinators acting as the primary point of contact.
Schemes vary in size with some covering as little as seven houses within a cul-de-sac and rural areas, or larger estates with over 100 residents.
Currently there are 52 active schemes in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, with a further 23 currently going through the accreditation process, covering over 4,000 households.
If you are interested in setting up a scheme or if you would like further information on Neighbourhood Watch, email pcsp@causewaycoastandglens. gov.uk or call 028 703 47034.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor Brian Tierney with from left, Jim Collins, North-West Carnival Initiative, and Sean Doyle, assistant manager, Richmond Centre. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.