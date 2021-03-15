Communities urged to form Neighbourhood Watch schemes

Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is encouraging residents to consider forming Neighbourhood Watch schemes in their local communities.

Neighbourhood Watch schemes are widely considered to be an effective way to reduce crime, improve communication and address concerns through a partnership between residents, police and the PCSP.

Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP Chairperson, Councillor Oliver McMullan, said: “Neighbourhood Watch is an excellent scheme that brings neighbours together to support and protect themselves, their homes and their properties from crime.

It’s hugely beneficial in reassuring those who have a fear of crime, particularly our elderly neighbours, while increasing community spirit and neighbourliness.

“I would encourage urban and rural residents across the Causeway Coast and Glens area to consider starting a scheme within their community. Advice and support on the accreditation processes are readily available from the PCSP.”

Neighbourhood Watch schemes are community driven and create opportunities for two-way communication between residents and police, with local co-ordinators acting as the primary point of contact.

Schemes vary in size with some covering as little as seven houses within a cul-de-sac and rural areas, or larger estates with over 100 residents.

Currently there are 52 active schemes in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, with a further 23 currently going through the accreditation process, covering over 4,000 households.

If you are interested in setting up a scheme or if you would like further information on Neighbourhood Watch, email pcsp@causewaycoastandglens. gov.uk or call 028 703 47034.