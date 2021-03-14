Special event on St Patrick's Day to discuss John Hume's legacy in America

A special event will be held on St Patrick's Day to discuss John Hume's legacy in America.

Former US President Bill Clinton, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and leading politicians, diplomats and artists will take part in the event on Wednesday.

Organisers are hopeful that President Joe Biden will also make a contribution to the virtual event.

It has been organised by the Irish Embassy in the US along with the John and Pat Hume Foundation and US Congressional Friends of Ireland.

Other contributors will include former US Secretary Hilary Clinton and former and serving US politicians, Peter King, Richard Neal, and Jim Walsh among others.

The event will also be joined by leading US diplomats, Nancy Soderberg, Stella Frawley Bagley and Irish ambassador to the US, Daniel Mulhall.

Among the Irish contributors are former President Mary McAleese, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, former leader, Mark Durkan, former Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt as well as musician and composer Phil Coulter.

Hume Foundation spokesman, Tim Attwood said the event was organised to mark the first St Patrick's Day since Mr Hume's death at the age of 83 last August.

The former Nobel laureate and SDLP leader built a strong relationship with the US, harnessing the influence of Irish Americans to support his proposals for development in Ireland.

The help and support of a number of US presidents and in particular, President Clinton was crucial to the development of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Hume was a regular St Patrick's Day visitor to the White House.

Mr Attwood said this St Patrick's Day also marks the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Friends of Ireland by Mr Hume to embrace US influence.

Wednesday's event gets underway at 3.30pm and can be accessed at the website rememberingjohnhume.com