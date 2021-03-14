Derry group involved in special week-long initiative to teach business skills to young people

An event is being organised to help young people affected by the pandemic to learn new business skills.

The pandemic has brought many challenges, in particular for young people as they deal with the uncertainties of its impact on their job prospects and career aspirations.

Now, two north-west based organisations have come together to deliver a week-long calendar of events aimed at helping young people and indeed anyone whose career has been affected by the global pandemic.

The event will provide them with the chance to learn about the skills and tools they will need and explore the opportunities that exist, within this new economy and landscape.

Co-organised by young people, Week Gen-C is a part-employability, part-career and part-entrepreneurship focused event that is being delivered in partnership by Enterprise North West and Startacus and with the support of organisations including the North West Regional College and Young Enterprise NI.

It wil take from May 10 to May 14.

Week Gen-C will have 3 core elements:

Hack This! - A hackathon and ideation-focused virtual event that will aim to not only develop innovative new business ideas and employability skills, but to also provide an opportunity for local employers to identify and pipeline potential new employees for entry level roles, apprenticeships, and placements within their organisations.

Learn This! - A series of virtual learning exercises, interactive workshops and panel discussions focused on a range of key areas including personal and soft-skills development, employability, career pathways, upskilling and entrepreneurship.

Work This! - A virtual one-day careers fair enabling local NI employers to promote their jobs, placements and training opportunities to those looking for work, a new career or the opportunity to re-train.

The main aim of the event is o promote opportunities and generate inspiration.

The organisers are keen to get young people involved.

A steering committee will be created, composed of local young people who will help to plan and coordinate the week-long event as well as being actively involved with the facilitation of the various workshops, panels and sessions.

Alastair Cameron, Co-founder of Startacus, said: “The last 12 months have been challenging for us all, but in particular for our young people.

“We felt that we had to do something proactive to help - this generation should not be prevented from flourishing or reaching their employable and creative potential because of the pandemic.”

Brian O’Neill, Director of Development and Enterprise, Enterprise North West, said for young people looking to get their first step on the career ladder, the outlook is particularly challenging, post-Covid.

“Many have had their education and training unavoidably disrupted at a point in their lives when they should be finding their feet, working out what to do next and thinking about their career direction.

“However, we know that crucial to rebuilding the economy will be highly skilled, motivated young people.

“The young people we support today with advice, knowledge and skills, will be the workforce of tomorrow helping employers lead the charge towards recovery and economic growth for the prosperity of all.

“That’s why investing in young people now is crucial. Because when young people succeed, we all succeed.”

The Week Gen-C project is funded through the David Cross Young People's Fund, a partnership between the Community Foundation, the Department for Communities and the David Cross Foundation.

If you are a North-West NI based employer, training organisation or school that would like to support Week Gen-C, or find out more about the calendar of events, please contact Rachel Gallagher on rachel@enterprisenw.com or by calling 028 71352693.